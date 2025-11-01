On November 19, the European Commission will present a large-scale package of proposals aimed at transforming the EU's transport system into a full-fledged military artery. The goal of the initiative is to ensure the rapid transfer of weapons and personnel in the event of a military threat. This was announced by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

This is not just about modernizing roads. The plan covers the coordination of the use of trucks, railway platforms, ferries and all transport routes capable of transporting heavy equipment - tanks, artillery and other weapons. - Kovalenko reported.

The EU also plans to simplify border procedures and harmonize mechanisms with NATO so that allied troops can move across Europe without delays.

Kovalenko noted that in this way, the European Commission will for the first time take on a coordinating role in the field of military logistics - an area that previously remained under the exclusive jurisdiction of national governments.

Poland, Germany, Romania, the Netherlands and the Baltic countries are to become key transit centers in the new logistics network. Europe is moving from declarations to the practical construction of routes capable of ensuring the operational defense of the continent.

Russia committed 20 violations of European airspace in October - CPD