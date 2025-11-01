Russia committed 20 violations of European airspace in October - CPD

From October 1 to October 30, 2025, a total of 20 incidents of Russian violation of European airspace were recorded. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that among such cases there were both deliberate provocations and violations of airspace by drones and planes, as well as hybrid attacks by unidentified drones, which were probably used by Russia.

The pace of such provocations remains at the September level. However, their intensity decreased ahead of US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as during the period of waiting for the agreement on the date of their meeting. - stated the CCD.

They indicate that the persistence of the intensity of provocations confirms that the Kremlin does not seek an end to the war, but on the contrary - continues the escalation, using hybrid provocations, so "it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia to force it to peace."

The day before, Poland intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a week.

Lithuania protested to Russia over airspace violation by Russian aircraft