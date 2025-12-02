EU countries reject Belgium's guarantee on a loan against Russian assets as a "blank check" - Politico

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15855 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 25943 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 40557 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 33016 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 32314 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 29380 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 25400 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24192 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 53837 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20951 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.2m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 16582 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 18454 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 17344 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 16125 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 16342 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15879 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 29265 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 36004 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 44388 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 53855 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Vovchansk
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 28451 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 31180 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 87859 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 63486 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 79711 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
Heating

EU countries reject Belgium's guarantee on a loan against Russian assets as a "blank check" - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

European governments accuse Belgium of excessive demands for protection in case the Kremlin sues over the use of 140 billion euros in frozen Russian assets. This could derail negotiations on the EU's plan to provide these assets to Ukraine before the December summit.

EU countries reject Belgium's guarantee on a loan against Russian assets as a "blank check" - Politico

European governments accuse Belgium of excessive demands for protection in the form of a "blank check" in case the Kremlin sues over the use of 140 billion euros of frozen Russian assets held in Brussels, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The reluctance of the bloc's governments could reportedly derail negotiations on the EU's plan to provide these frozen assets to Ukraine before the December summit.

The European Commission is on the verge of unveiling a legal framework for the loan in a race against time to ensure that Ukraine's military budget does not run dry in April, the publication writes. EU leaders will express their views at a meeting in mid-December.

EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico01.12.25, 11:14 • 24194 views

"We are advancing our work to meet Ukraine's financial needs," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X on Monday. "We have made significant progress and plan to present our legal proposals this week."

The so-called "reparations loan" is highly controversial with the Belgian government, as it involves using the monetary value of frozen Russian state assets on Belgian soil to finance Ukraine.

Due to fears of Russian retaliation, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever insists that EU governments provide Belgium with financial guarantees exceeding 140 billion euros, which can be paid out within a few days. He also wants these guarantees to extend beyond the duration of EU sanctions against Russia.

While European governments are willing to guarantee a pre-agreed amount, they are reluctant to agree to what they call a "blank check." Four EU diplomats told the publication that they cannot accept De Wever's request because it would put their country's financial viability at the mercy of a court decision, potentially exposing them to having to pay billions of euros years after the end of the war in Ukraine.

"If [the guarantees] are infinite and boundless, then what are we getting ourselves into?" an EU diplomat said. The question of how comprehensive national guarantees should be is proving to be one of the most difficult in the negotiations, the publication writes.

For many member states, it is politically difficult to give this blank check

- said another EU diplomat.

However, they warn that these safeguards are unlikely to ever be used, as the EU scheme is legally sound.

To ensure political support, the European Commission showed some EU ambassadors sections of its legal proposal, but the specific amount of guarantees remained blank.

If there is no progress, the most likely alternative is to issue more EU debt to cover Ukraine's budget deficit. But this idea is unpopular among most EU governments, as it involves using taxpayers' money

- the publication reports.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defense ministers on Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed understanding for Belgium's predicament but offered no way forward.

"I don't diminish the concerns that Belgium has, but we can address these concerns, take them on board and work towards a viable solution," she said.

Russia must pay compensation and damages to Ukraine: EU diplomacy chief Kallas insists on a reparations loan01.12.25, 17:59 • 3390 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
Belgium
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine