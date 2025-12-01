Russia must pay compensation and damages to Ukraine: EU diplomacy chief Kallas insists on a reparations loan

The head of European Union diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that she is concerned about attempts to pressure Ukraine into making concessions in negotiations with Russia. She emphasized that fair reparations credits for Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets, would strengthen Europe's position and should form the basis for compensation for damages. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is obvious that Russia must pay compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine, and a reparations loan based on frozen assets is actually the right basis for this – she said.

Kallas also warned that excessive pressure on Ukraine is not in the EU's interest and could undermine global security.

If it pays off, we will see it elsewhere – she noted.

Recall

Earlier, Politico reported that EU leaders are preparing to consider legal proposals for funding for Ukraine by mid-week. The European Commission, meanwhile, continues consultations on a "reparations loan" with member states, including Belgium, which is resisting, and EU leaders face a tough job in the coming weeks studying the proposal and trying to find a solution before the next EU summit on December 18-19.

Kallas stated that Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks of a reparations loan for Ukraine, but other member states are ready to share these risks.