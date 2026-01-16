Estonia's Hiiumaa Island could become a NATO vulnerability in case of a Russian attack - Euronews

The Estonian island of Hiiumaa in the Baltic Sea could become a "weak point" for the NATO bloc in the event of a Russian attack on Alliance countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to open sources, only about 10,000 people live on this island, and 60% of the island's territory is covered with forest. Hiiumaa Island is located northwest of mainland Estonia and is the second largest island in the country. Strategically, it can be seen as a kind of gateway from the Baltic Sea to the Gulf of Finland.

Experts fear that Russian troops could suddenly land on the island in the event of an attack on NATO. In this case, the Russians could install radar and anti-aircraft systems on the island, similar to those currently deployed in Russian army units stationed in the west of the country, as well as in Kaliningrad.

In the event of the island's occupation, the Baltic states and Finland would have their sea route across the Baltic Sea to NATO allies cut off. Airspace would also be controlled by the enemy, the publication states.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that neither Latvia, nor Lithuania, nor Estonia have their own combat aircraft. Therefore, NATO allies take turns providing air policing for the Baltic skies - noted in the publication.

