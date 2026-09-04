Estonia will allocate an additional 100,000 euros to support Ukraine’s energy sector

Ukraine will receive €100,000 in energy assistance from Estonia. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports this, UNN reports.

Details

The additional funding from Estonia will be allocated to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. With these funds, the country's total contribution will amount to more than €2.7 million.

It is noted that the Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in spring 2022 with the approval of the European Commission and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. Its purpose is to counter the consequences of Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

Overall, during the operation of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, it has received grant funding totaling more than €2.4 billion from 40 foreign sponsors from 26 partner countries and 3 international organizations. This is an effective instrument that enables governments, international financial institutions, international organizations, as well as corporate donors to provide financial support for the efforts of Ukraine's energy sector aimed at eliminating this damage and ensuring uninterrupted operation the post says.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 35 billion for the implementation of Resilience Plans. The funds will be directed toward protecting energy facilities and providing backup heating.