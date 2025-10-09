Erdogan positively assessed the ceasefire in Gaza and promises to join the ceasefire monitoring

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that he was very pleased that the negotiations between Hamas and Israel had led to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, adding that Turkey would closely monitor the strict implementation of the agreements and would continue to facilitate the process. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Turkey, which participated in the ceasefire talks in Egypt, has been one of the harshest critics of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, calling it genocide. It has halted all trade with Israel, repeatedly called for international action against the Israeli government, and demanded the implementation of a two-state solution.

I am very pleased that the negotiations between Hamas and Israel, which took place in Sharm el-Sheikh with the participation of Turkey, have resulted in a truce in Gaza - Erdoğan wrote on the X platform.

He thanked US President Donald Trump, "who showed the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government to a ceasefire," and also thanked Qatar and Egypt.

Recall

Israel and Hamas agreed on the release of all hostages in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The Israeli Prime Minister will convene the government to vote on an agreement that could end the conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the agreements between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire, initiated by US President Donald Trump. Ukraine also hopes that the efforts of the international community will be sufficient to force Russia to end the war.