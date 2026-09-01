Erdogan announced further nuclear projects with Russia

Turkey plans to expand its nuclear cooperation with Russia to build new power plants. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reports UNN, citing AP.

The signal of deepening ties with Russia is likely to cause concern among Western allies, who are worried about Ankara's proximity to Moscow amid the war in Ukraine.

The Russian state corporation "Rosatom" is close to completing construction of the "Akkuyu" nuclear power plant on Turkey's Mediterranean coast. Its four reactors are expected to generate about 10% of Turkey's electricity once it becomes operational.

"The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is of great importance in relations between Russia and Turkey. We are now at the final stage," Erdoğan said, sitting next to Russian President Vladimir Putin after a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan.

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He added that together with Russia, Turkey would "take joint measures to open some new power plants, as well as to open the Akkuyu nuclear power plant." His remarks were reported by the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency.

Erdoğan also described relations between the two countries as being "today at a much higher level than in any previous period."

Meanwhile, Putin called Turkey "one of our privileged partners."

Turkey depends on energy imports, with about 70% of its energy needs being met by foreign sources.

According to the United Nations on international trade, Turkey's imports from Russia were valued at $42.37 billion last year. Energy resources accounted for $29.8 billion.