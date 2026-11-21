American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes, used Russia to recruit young women and underage girls, and also sought to establish ties with Russian oligarchs and Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Reuters reported this, citing its own investigation, UNN writes.

Details

Journalists established that at least 17 women from the former Soviet Union fell into Epstein’s sexual exploitation network.

The financier recruited girls through modeling agencies, promising them careers and a wealthy life in the United States. Some of them later became financially dependent on him.

After his conviction in 2008, Epstein began more actively seeking contacts among Russian billionaires and high-ranking officials, hoping to restore his reputation.

How Epstein tried to reach Putin

According to Reuters, the financier maintained contacts with Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin and former Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sergei Belyakov.

The Epstein scandal once again threatens Trump – Democrats are preparing a sweeping investigation

In 2015, Epstein even asked former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to help arrange a meeting with Putin.

However, journalists found no evidence that such a meeting took place or that Epstein cooperated with Russian intelligence.

For its investigation, Reuters interviewed more than 20 people and examined hundreds of pages of documents, emails, and flight records.

Jeffrey Epstein had more than 40 accounts at Deutsche Bank - media