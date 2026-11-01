Energy workers restored power to most subscribers in the Dnipropetrovsk region amid emergency outages in Dnipro

Energy workers have restored electricity to most consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region following the overnight Russian attack. As of Sunday evening, more than 60,000 subscribers, mainly in Pavlohrad district, remain temporarily without power, while emergency outages have been introduced in Dnipro due to an overloaded power system, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Sunday, UNN writes.

"Energy workers have restored power to most consumers in the region who were left without electricity due to the overnight enemy attack. Currently, more than 60,000 subscribers remain without electricity. Most of them are in Pavlohrad district... Emergency power outages have been introduced in Dnipro due to an overloaded power system," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, more than 20 emergency crews continue working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. The regional head thanked the specialists for their work amid adverse weather conditions and the threat of further strikes, and urged residents of the region to use electricity sparingly in order to reduce the load on the network.