Enemy hits a five-story building in Lyman, Donetsk region, three dead in 24 hours due to Russian strikes in the region

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Enemy hits a five-story building in Lyman, Donetsk region, three dead in 24 hours due to Russian strikes in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 39054 views

Russia struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Three civilians were killed, seven were wounded, and 64 objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. In Lyman, a five-story building was damaged, and one person was injured.

Enemy hits a five-story building in Lyman, Donetsk region, three dead in 24 hours due to Russian strikes in the region

On the night of October 23, the Russian army struck Lyman, Donetsk region, hitting a five-story building. At least one civilian was injured in the attack. Over the past day, three people were killed and seven others were injured in Russian shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service and the police of the region.

According to the State Emergency Service, destroyed building structures caught fire in Liman due to the Russian attack. Emergency workers extinguished the fire on an area of 600 square meters.

 “One person was wounded, two more high-rise buildings were damaged,” the SES said in a statement .

In total, according to the police , 13 settlements were under fire over the past day: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Mykolaypillya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksiyivka, Pleshchiyivka, Riznykivka, and Stinky.

64 civilian objects were damaged, including 35 residential buildings.

On Oleksandro-Kalynove , Russians dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, killing two civilians and injuring two others. 10 private houses, 3 cars, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

In Riznykivka a person died as a result of artillery shelling and a private house was damaged.

Myrnohrad occupants attacked with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module - at least three residents were injured, 7 apartment buildings and a civilian car were damaged.

There is a wounded in Pleshchiyivka, which was shelled by the enemy with artillery, a private house and a power line were damaged.

In Sloviansk , Russian troops struck four UMPB D30-SN bombs, damaging three private houses, an educational institution, and two administrative buildings. In Stinki , eight private houses were damaged by four FABs.

Kramatorsk was shelled three times, an enterprise was damaged. In Druzhkivka 2 private houses were damaged, in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka - 2 apartment buildings and a private house, an educational institution, a civilian car.

In the skies over Ukraine, 57 out of 81 enemy drones were shot down. Odesa region suffers a missile attack23.10.24, 09:13 • 18135 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

