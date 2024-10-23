Enemy hits a five-story building in Lyman, Donetsk region, three dead in 24 hours due to Russian strikes in the region
Kyiv • UNN
Russia struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Three civilians were killed, seven were wounded, and 64 objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. In Lyman, a five-story building was damaged, and one person was injured.
On the night of October 23, the Russian army struck Lyman, Donetsk region, hitting a five-story building. At least one civilian was injured in the attack. Over the past day, three people were killed and seven others were injured in Russian shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service and the police of the region.
According to the State Emergency Service, destroyed building structures caught fire in Liman due to the Russian attack. Emergency workers extinguished the fire on an area of 600 square meters.
“One person was wounded, two more high-rise buildings were damaged,” the SES said in a statement .
In total, according to the police , 13 settlements were under fire over the past day: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Mykolaypillya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksiyivka, Pleshchiyivka, Riznykivka, and Stinky.
64 civilian objects were damaged, including 35 residential buildings.
On Oleksandro-Kalynove , Russians dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, killing two civilians and injuring two others. 10 private houses, 3 cars, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.
In Riznykivka a person died as a result of artillery shelling and a private house was damaged.
Myrnohrad occupants attacked with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module - at least three residents were injured, 7 apartment buildings and a civilian car were damaged.
There is a wounded in Pleshchiyivka, which was shelled by the enemy with artillery, a private house and a power line were damaged.
In Sloviansk , Russian troops struck four UMPB D30-SN bombs, damaging three private houses, an educational institution, and two administrative buildings. In Stinki , eight private houses were damaged by four FABs.
Kramatorsk was shelled three times, an enterprise was damaged. In Druzhkivka 2 private houses were damaged, in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka - 2 apartment buildings and a private house, an educational institution, a civilian car.
