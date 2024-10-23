In the skies over Ukraine, 57 out of 81 enemy drones were shot down. Odesa region suffers a missile attack
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 57 of 81 Russian drones at night and in the morning. The Russian army also attacked Odesa region with an X-31P missile from the Black Sea.
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 57 out of 81 drones launched by the Russian army overnight and in the morning on Wednesday. As of 9 a.m., up to 9 more Russian UAVs are flying in Ukraine. The enemy also attacked Odesa region with an aircraft missile. This was reported on Wednesday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, starting at 10 p.m. on October 22, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 81 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk-Russia. The enemy also attacked Odesa region with an X-31P guided missile from the Black Sea.
As of 9:00 a.m., 57 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions
Moreover, 19 of them were shot down in Sumy region, according to the local RMA.
It is also reported that 15 Russian drones have been lost so far. Up to 9 enemy UAVs have been observed in Ukrainian airspace.
