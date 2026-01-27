$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 15528 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 41905 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 28568 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 34498 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 30579 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 47245 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 27389 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 56071 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23160 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42616 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Mykolaiv region was attacked overnight by Shahed 131/136 type UAVs and imitation drones, with the main strike targeting energy infrastructure. In the Olshanska community, one private house was destroyed, two more were damaged, and a 59-year-old woman sustained severe injuries.

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, one person injured

In Mykolaiv region, Russian troops attacked energy facilities, a seriously wounded woman is known, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked the region with "Shahed 131/136" type UAVs and various types of imitation drones, directing the main blow at the energy infrastructure.

- Kim wrote.

In the Olshanska community, as a result of the attack and the fall of fragments of downed UAVs, according to him, one private house was destroyed and two more were damaged.

A 59-year-old woman was injured. The victim's condition is serious, she was hospitalized in Mykolaiv. All necessary medical care is being provided.

- Kim reported.

On the night of January 27, in Mykolaiv region, according to his data, ten "Shahed 131/136" type attack UAVs/various types of imitation drones were shot down/suppressed.

Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Lviv region27.01.26, 08:15 • 404 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Shahed-136
Mykolaiv