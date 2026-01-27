Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, one person injured

In Mykolaiv region, Russian troops attacked energy facilities, a seriously wounded woman is known, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked the region with "Shahed 131/136" type UAVs and various types of imitation drones, directing the main blow at the energy infrastructure. - Kim wrote.

In the Olshanska community, as a result of the attack and the fall of fragments of downed UAVs, according to him, one private house was destroyed and two more were damaged.

A 59-year-old woman was injured. The victim's condition is serious, she was hospitalized in Mykolaiv. All necessary medical care is being provided. - Kim reported.

On the night of January 27, in Mykolaiv region, according to his data, ten "Shahed 131/136" type attack UAVs/various types of imitation drones were shot down/suppressed.

