Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
Mykolaiv region was attacked overnight by Shahed 131/136 type UAVs and imitation drones, with the main strike targeting energy infrastructure. In the Olshanska community, one private house was destroyed, two more were damaged, and a 59-year-old woman sustained severe injuries.
In Mykolaiv region, Russian troops attacked energy facilities, a seriously wounded woman is known, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
At night, the enemy attacked the region with "Shahed 131/136" type UAVs and various types of imitation drones, directing the main blow at the energy infrastructure.
In the Olshanska community, as a result of the attack and the fall of fragments of downed UAVs, according to him, one private house was destroyed and two more were damaged.
A 59-year-old woman was injured. The victim's condition is serious, she was hospitalized in Mykolaiv. All necessary medical care is being provided.
On the night of January 27, in Mykolaiv region, according to his data, ten "Shahed 131/136" type attack UAVs/various types of imitation drones were shot down/suppressed.
