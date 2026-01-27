$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 14782 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 38804 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 26956 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 32953 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 29375 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 45475 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26994 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 54797 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23134 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42573 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In the Lviv region, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. All relevant services are working at the scene.  Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries.

- Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, the information may be updated.

SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region09.01.26, 13:53 • 15478 views

Julia Shramko

