Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. All relevant services are working at the scene. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries. - Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, the information may be updated.

