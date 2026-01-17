Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a day

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 10561 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 16101 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 16833 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 28356 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 38973 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 34607 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 49255 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28118 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43219 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35749 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian delegation working with Trump's envoys in the US "these days": Umerov named areas of workJanuary 17, 09:58 AM • 4336 views
US threatens Syria with sanctions over Kurds - WSJJanuary 17, 10:14 AM • 6636 views
International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injuredPhotoJanuary 17, 10:51 AM • 5516 views
Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: named where the situation is most difficult and announced instructions for sky protectionJanuary 17, 10:59 AM • 4068 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 14007 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 18970 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 49251 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 28463 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 60089 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 90379 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 18428 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 16538 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 14970 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 14586 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26178 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the evening of January 17, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv for the second time in a day. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a hit by an enemy 'Molniya' type UAV in the Slobidskyi district.

Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a day

On the evening of January 17, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

We have another hit in the Slobidskyi district. An enemy 'Molniya' type UAV struck a critical infrastructure facility. The consequences are being clarified.

- Terekhov reported.

Recall

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. One person was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

Terekhov on Russian strikes on Kharkiv: damage to the system that keeps the city warm and lit is very significant17.01.26, 15:54 • 2550 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv