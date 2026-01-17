Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a day
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of January 17, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv for the second time in a day. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a hit by an enemy 'Molniya' type UAV in the Slobidskyi district.
We have another hit in the Slobidskyi district. An enemy 'Molniya' type UAV struck a critical infrastructure facility. The consequences are being clarified.
Recall
As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. One person was injured and is receiving medical assistance.
