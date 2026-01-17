Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a day

On the evening of January 17, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

We have another hit in the Slobidskyi district. An enemy 'Molniya' type UAV struck a critical infrastructure facility. The consequences are being clarified. - Terekhov reported.

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. One person was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

