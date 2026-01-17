$43.180.08
12:49 PM • 1598 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 2844 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 9452 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 20430 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 31501 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 30501 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 41164 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 26810 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41614 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34943 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Terekhov on Russian strikes on Kharkiv: damage to the system that keeps the city warm and lit is very significant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that critical infrastructure in the city has sustained significant damage as a result of Russian strikes. Recovery will be difficult and prolonged due to constant shelling.

Due to recent Russian strikes, Kharkiv has suffered serious damage to its critical infrastructure, which provides the city with heat and light. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on the situation, noting that recovery will be difficult and time-consuming, UNN writes.

The damage is very significant — and this is not a case where "we patched it up a bit and moved on." We are talking about serious strikes on the system that keeps the city warm and lit.

- the message says.

Terekhov noted that with each such shelling, the centralized supply of heat and electricity becomes increasingly difficult. Because the energy sector is currently in a very difficult state: reserves are not endless, the load is peak, and any new damage immediately "eats up" the possibilities for stabilization.

One must understand a simple thing: when critical infrastructure is hit again and again, the system does not have time to fully recover — it constantly works at its limit, and any subsequent strike can mean that maintaining a stable supply will become even more difficult, and recovery — longer and harder.

- he added.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: enemy attacks critical infrastructure, one person reported injured17.01.26, 14:47 • 1144 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv