Terekhov on Russian strikes on Kharkiv: damage to the system that keeps the city warm and lit is very significant

Due to recent Russian strikes, Kharkiv has suffered serious damage to its critical infrastructure, which provides the city with heat and light. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on the situation, noting that recovery will be difficult and time-consuming, UNN writes.

The damage is very significant — and this is not a case where "we patched it up a bit and moved on." We are talking about serious strikes on the system that keeps the city warm and lit. - the message says.

Terekhov noted that with each such shelling, the centralized supply of heat and electricity becomes increasingly difficult. Because the energy sector is currently in a very difficult state: reserves are not endless, the load is peak, and any new damage immediately "eats up" the possibilities for stabilization.

One must understand a simple thing: when critical infrastructure is hit again and again, the system does not have time to fully recover — it constantly works at its limit, and any subsequent strike can mean that maintaining a stable supply will become even more difficult, and recovery — longer and harder. - he added.

