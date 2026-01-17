Russian strike on Kharkiv: enemy attacks critical infrastructure, one person reported injured

In Kharkiv, the enemy is attacking critical infrastructure, one person is known to have been injured, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

The enemy is hitting a critical infrastructure facility - Terekhov wrote.

Syniehubov added:

One person was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv. Medics are providing the injured person with all necessary assistance

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties due to enemy strike