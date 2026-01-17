Russian strike on Kharkiv: enemy attacks critical infrastructure, one person reported injured

$43.180.08
12:49 PM • 1834 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 3160 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 9838 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 20735 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 31744 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 30674 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 41432 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 26860 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41663 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34965 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Popular news
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in IranJanuary 17, 04:30 AM • 13819 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackoutJanuary 17, 06:41 AM • 12355 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and MicrosoftJanuary 17, 06:59 AM • 11605 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 11954 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 10464 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 10549 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 24202 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 55837 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 86482 views
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 12071 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 13438 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 12664 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 12515 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 24199 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system

Russian strike on Kharkiv: enemy attacks critical infrastructure, one person reported injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. One person was injured and is receiving medical assistance.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: enemy attacks critical infrastructure, one person reported injured

In Kharkiv, the enemy is attacking critical infrastructure, one person is known to have been injured, said Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

The enemy is hitting a critical infrastructure facility

- Terekhov wrote.

Syniehubov added:

One person was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv. Medics are providing the injured person with all necessary assistance

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties due to enemy strike17.01.26, 14:33 • 1346 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kharkiv