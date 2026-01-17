Explosions heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties due to enemy strike

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:49 PM • 1194 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 2212 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 8746 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 19963 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 31120 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 30270 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 40759 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 26740 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41537 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34907 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 12964 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in IranJanuary 17, 04:30 AM • 13430 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackoutJanuary 17, 06:41 AM • 12019 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and MicrosoftJanuary 17, 06:59 AM • 11233 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 11377 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 10086 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 40752 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 23893 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 55512 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 86167 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 11416 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 13003 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 12430 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 12303 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 23987 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Pantsir missile system
Shahed-136

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties due to enemy strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

An enemy strike has been recorded in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district. There are casualties as a result of the shelling.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties due to enemy strike

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, there are casualties due to an enemy strike, Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv

- Syniehubov reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov reported that an enemy strike on the city's Industrial District was recorded. 

As a result of the enemy shelling of the Industrial District, there are casualties

- Terekhov added.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire visible in the city17.01.26, 10:11 • 2488 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv