Explosions heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties due to enemy strike

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, there are casualties due to an enemy strike, Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Explosions heard in Kharkiv - Syniehubov reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov reported that an enemy strike on the city's Industrial District was recorded.

As a result of the enemy shelling of the Industrial District, there are casualties - Terekhov added.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire visible in the city