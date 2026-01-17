Explosions heard in Kharkiv: there are casualties due to enemy strike
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy strike has been recorded in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district. There are casualties as a result of the shelling.
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, there are casualties due to an enemy strike, Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Explosions heard in Kharkiv
Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov reported that an enemy strike on the city's Industrial District was recorded.
As a result of the enemy shelling of the Industrial District, there are casualties
