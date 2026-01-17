$43.180.08
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserve
Venezuela signed its first-ever LNG export contract
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot03:45 AM • 3670 views
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire visible in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Russia launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a fire. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, urged residents to remain in shelters.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire visible in the city

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out, reported on Saturday the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

The fire that residents of Zaporizhzhia can see is the result of an enemy attack on the city

- Fedorov wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration indicated that the air raid alert continues throughout the entire region and urged to remain in safe places until the all-clear.

Ukrainian Air Force: Air defense shot down and suppressed 96 enemy drones during night attack17.01.26, 08:06 • 1904 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia