Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire visible in the city

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out, reported on Saturday the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

The fire that residents of Zaporizhzhia can see is the result of an enemy attack on the city - Fedorov wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration indicated that the air raid alert continues throughout the entire region and urged to remain in safe places until the all-clear.

Ukrainian Air Force: Air defense shot down and suppressed 96 enemy drones during night attack