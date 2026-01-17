Ukrainian Air Force: Air defense shot down and suppressed 96 enemy drones during night attack

On Saturday morning, January 17, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the results of repelling an air attack that began the evening before. The enemy used a wide range of unmanned aerial vehicles, attacking Ukraine from several directions simultaneously. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In total, 115 attack UAVs of various types were launched, including "Shahed", "Gerbera", "Italmas" and others. About 75 units of this number were "Shahed"-type kamikaze drones. The enemy launched drones from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk.

As of 07:30, air defense forces demonstrated the following results:

Shot down/suppressed by EW: 96 enemy UAVs;

Geography of operations: northern, southern and eastern regions of the country;

Forces involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units.

Consequences of hits

Despite the effective work of air defense, the enemy managed to achieve certain goals. 16 attack UAVs hit 11 locations in various regions. In addition, fragments of downed drones fell in two places, causing damage.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! – emphasized the Air Force in the morning.

Information about destruction and possible casualties at the hit sites is currently being clarified.

