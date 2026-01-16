Until today, Ukraine did not have certain missiles for some air defense systems - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that until Friday morning, January 16, Ukraine did not have certain missiles for some Western air defense systems, but today a "serious" aid package was received, UNN reports.

Details

For example, until this morning, we had several systems without missiles. As of today, I can say this frankly, because today I have these missiles. What do you think the Energy Ramstein is for, if I knock out every missile package from European and American countries... you can't blame America here, because we are talking about all other systems that protect our energy sector - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that it is not only about the lack of missiles for American Patriot systems, which will never be enough, but also about European air defense systems.

Ukraine has many different systems brought in during the war. This requires constant packages of different missiles. This morning we received a serious package, it is now in Ukraine. I can talk about it - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

On January 7, President Zelenskyy stated that no new air defense systems had arrived from the United States, missiles were arriving gradually, and Ukraine was seeking to accelerate this process. He also noted that he had discussed this issue with European partners, including France.