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Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv due to attacks on the energy system - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv due to ongoing attacks on the energy system. DTEK is restoring the damaged equipment.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv due to attacks on the energy system - DTEK

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were introduced in the capital due to ongoing shelling of Kyiv’s power system. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

Energy workers are working to restore the damaged equipment whenever the security situation allows. We are doing everything possible to restore power to the homes of Kyiv residents as soon as possible

- the post says.

Reminder

On the evening of October 30, a Russian strike damaged Kyiv’s critical infrastructure. Parts of four districts were left without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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