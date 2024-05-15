Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by the recent shelling and falling temperatures, emergency power outages were introduced in several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. On May 14, about 10% of Kyiv residents experienced an emergency power outage.
Emergency power outages are being introduced in several regions of Ukraine on the instructions of Ukrenergo. This is reported by DTEK , UNN .
Details
Emergency outages: Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipro, Donetsk regions We are doing our best to stabilize the situation as soon as possible
Yasno explained the conditions under which emergency power restrictions for the population may be imposed again15.05.24, 11:08 • 140450 views
The agency explained that the reason for the emergency shutdowns was the difficult situation in the power system caused by the recent shelling and the drop in temperature.
Recall
Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko said that about 10% of Kyiv residents experienced emergency power outages on the evening of May 14.