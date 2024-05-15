Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions - DTEK

Emergency power outages are being introduced in several regions of Ukraine on the instructions of Ukrenergo. This is reported by DTEK , UNN .

Details

Emergency outages: Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipro, Donetsk regions We are doing our best to stabilize the situation as soon as possible - DTEK said.

Yasno explained the conditions under which emergency power restrictions for the population may be imposed again

The agency explained that the reason for the emergency shutdowns was the difficult situation in the power system caused by the recent shelling and the drop in temperature.

Recall

Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko said that about 10% of Kyiv residents experienced emergency power outages on the evening of May 14.