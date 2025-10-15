Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions

Emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions on Wednesday morning, October 15, local power distribution companies and energy companies reported, writes UNN.

Details

Emergency outages are currently known in at least 3 regions, as well as schedules in another.

"By order of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns have been applied in the Dnipropetrovsk region," DTEK reported.

"On 15.10.2025 from 07:49, by order of NEC "Ukrenergo", an emergency shutdown schedule (GAS) was put into effect for the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine," Kirovohradoblenergo indicated.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 15 at 7:34, a command was received to apply 3 stages of GAS," Poltavaoblenergo reported.

Meanwhile, a schedule of hourly outages (GPO) in three stages simultaneously on October 15 is in effect in the Chernihiv region, Chernihivoblenergo reported. If the situation in the energy system is favorable, the region plans to "reduce the volume of restrictions during the day."

