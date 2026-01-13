Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast, schedules are not working - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages are currently in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast, and hourly shutdown schedules are temporarily suspended, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

As the company reported, the elimination of several consecutive massive attacks on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region is ongoing. Despite difficult weather conditions, emergency restoration work is carried out around the clock.

Emergency power outages are currently in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast. Hourly shutdown schedules are temporarily suspended. The return to predicted shutdown schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. - the message says.

Ukrenergo emphasized that energy workers are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply to all consumers as soon as possible.

