Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast, schedules are not working - Ukrenergo

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6480 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 11343 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 17974 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 17980 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 22657 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31617 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48508 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 36031 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34092 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60874 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.1m/s
83%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 8050 views
Russia's "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine: US at UN accuses Russia of "dangerous and inexplicable escalation" of the warJanuary 13, 07:06 AM • 4220 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 20252 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 23415 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 6864 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 17982 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 23438 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60876 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 55536 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60942 views
Actual people
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 1598 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 45193 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39580 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44704 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46470 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast, schedules are not working - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast; hourly shutdown schedules are temporarily not applied. Emergency restoration work continues around the clock after massive attacks on energy infrastructure.

Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast, schedules are not working - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages are currently in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast, and hourly shutdown schedules are temporarily suspended, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

As the company reported, the elimination of several consecutive massive attacks on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region is ongoing. Despite difficult weather conditions, emergency restoration work is carried out around the clock.

Emergency power outages are currently in effect in Kyiv and several districts of Kyiv Oblast. Hourly shutdown schedules are temporarily suspended.  The return to predicted shutdown schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

- the message says.

Ukrenergo emphasized that energy workers are doing everything possible to restore stable energy supply to all consumers as soon as possible.

Kyiv and 7 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; forced outages are in effect - Ministry of Energy13.01.26, 10:40 • 2736 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Kyiv