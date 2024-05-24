Electricity shortages persist, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65612 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138316 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143445 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171154 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163334 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147697 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218692 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205319 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63495 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108988 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45887 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104685 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41677 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231429 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218661 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 1137 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104685 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158142 views
Actual
Electricity shortages persist, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ukrenergo

Electricity shortages persist, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112655 views

Ukraine is facing constant electricity shortages due to extensive damage to its energy infrastructure as a result of Russian attacks, necessitating hourly blackout schedules across the country from 00:00 to 24:00 and emergency electricity imports from neighboring countries.

The deficit in Ukraine's power system persists throughout the day. Consumption limits are in effect from 00:00 to 24:00. If they are exceeded, hourly blackout schedules are introduced. A thunderstorm cut off power to 19 settlements in Sumy region. This was reported on Friday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, hourly outage schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and residential consumers during the day from 00:00 to 24:00," Ukrenergo said.

The reason: significant damage to energy infrastructure facilities after 5 massive Russian attacks. The company said that emergency recovery and scheduled repairs are underway.

"At the same time, dense cloud cover in some regions prevents solar power plants from operating at their maximum capacity during daytime hours," the NPC noted.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 23, to overcome the deficit in the power grid, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine were activated from 09:00 to 24:00 from the power grids of Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

"Last night, from 02:00 to 07:00, emergency assistance from Poland and Romania was also used," the statement said.

Import and export

Throughout the day, imports are made from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 15,315 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,350 MW in some hours. There are no exports.

De-energization

Due to the weather conditions, 19 settlements in Sumy region are without power supply this morning. For other reasons, 407 settlements are without power supply  . Due to hostilities: new power cuts in Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. For technical reasons: there are power outages in Zaporizhzhya region.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as a result of damage to gas networks caused by enemy shelling, gas supply was cut off to 4,344 customers in Kharkiv and 528 customers in Donetsk regions. Repairs are underway.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased to 15.29 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising