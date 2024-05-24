Electricity shortages persist, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ukrenergo

The deficit in Ukraine's power system persists throughout the day. Consumption limits are in effect from 00:00 to 24:00. If they are exceeded, hourly blackout schedules are introduced. A thunderstorm cut off power to 19 settlements in Sumy region. This was reported on Friday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, hourly outage schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and residential consumers during the day from 00:00 to 24:00," Ukrenergo said.

The reason: significant damage to energy infrastructure facilities after 5 massive Russian attacks. The company said that emergency recovery and scheduled repairs are underway.

"At the same time, dense cloud cover in some regions prevents solar power plants from operating at their maximum capacity during daytime hours," the NPC noted.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 23, to overcome the deficit in the power grid, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine were activated from 09:00 to 24:00 from the power grids of Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

"Last night, from 02:00 to 07:00, emergency assistance from Poland and Romania was also used," the statement said.

Import and export

Throughout the day, imports are made from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 15,315 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,350 MW in some hours. There are no exports.

De-energization

Due to the weather conditions, 19 settlements in Sumy region are without power supply this morning. For other reasons, 407 settlements are without power supply . Due to hostilities: new power cuts in Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. For technical reasons: there are power outages in Zaporizhzhya region.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as a result of damage to gas networks caused by enemy shelling, gas supply was cut off to 4,344 customers in Kharkiv and 528 customers in Donetsk regions. Repairs are underway.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased to 15.29 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, the Ministry of Energy said.