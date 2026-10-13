Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased by 4.1%; the use of appliances should be limited — Ukrenergo

On Tuesday, October 13, electricity consumption in Ukraine is showing an upward trend. At the same time, energy consumption restrictions are being imposed in some regions, Ukrenergo reports, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainians are advised to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As a result of enemy shelling in frontline and border regions adjacent to Russia, there are new power outages as of this morning in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Wherever security conditions currently allow, emergency restoration work has already begun. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all disconnected consumers as soon as possible — the statement by Ukrenergo says.

It is also noted that as of 9:30 a.m. on October 13, electricity consumption was 4.1% higher than at the same time the previous day, Monday.

The reason for the changes is cloudy weather across almost the entire territory of Ukraine. This is causing low operating efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in the volume of electricity consumption from the general grid — the statement says.

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