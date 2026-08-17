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Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13200 views

The ministers of eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for Gaza. Netanyahu demands the complete disarmament of Hamas before the withdrawal of troops.

Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for Gaza

The foreign ministers of eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s statement rejecting the U.S. plan to implement Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

The joint statement was signed by the heads of the diplomatic services of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Türkiye, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. They condemned Israel’s rejection of the plan and its position on Palestinian statehood.

Kushner met with Hamas leader over Gaza roadmap; next meeting is with Netanyahu16.08.26, 21:24 • 6884 views

The diplomats accused Israel of undermining the implementation of the American initiative and international efforts to achieve a “just and lasting peace.”

Israel demands Hamas’s disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously rejected the 15-point plan for Gaza and stated that the country would not begin withdrawing its troops until Hamas was fully disarmed.

Israel rejects this 15-point document

- Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.

Under the American plan, Hamas is to hand over its weapons to a newly established Palestinian governing body, while Israel is to begin withdrawing its troops as the group is disarmed.

Mykola Mladenov, head of Trump’s Board of Peace, said that the American plan remains the “only way forward” to prevent a repeat of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

If genuine demilitarization takes place, Israel will withdraw its troops from Gaza

- Mladenov said.

According to him, the disarmament must cover all of Hamas’s weapons. The war in the Gaza Strip began after the group’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Stepan Haftko

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