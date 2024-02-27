Electronic queue will be launched for drivers of passenger cars - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that extends the electronic queue service to drivers of passenger cars, which will speed up the border crossing process and eliminate the issue of abuse. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Digitalization reform is also an integral element of improving the quality of public administration. We continue to scale up our successful electronic queue project for convenient border crossing. Today, we are adopting a resolution that extends the electronic queue to drivers of passenger cars - Shmyhal said.

He added that the introduction of eCheckpoints for cars will speed up the border crossing process and eliminate the issue of abuse.

According to government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, the relevant changes regarding electronic queue were made to the government resolution, stipulating that "measures to reserve a place in the queue... can be carried out by drivers of passenger cars.

Recall

Starting February 12, the electronic bus queuing service will be extended to all 29 checkpoints on Ukraine's borders with the EU and Moldova.