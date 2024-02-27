Electronic queue will be launched for drivers of passenger cars - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31423 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 116572 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73546 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 282295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239037 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193028 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231961 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251767 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157780 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372199 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 50185 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 116572 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 282295 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215485 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239037 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21178 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29194 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29040 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72801 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79891 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Electronic queue will be launched for drivers of passenger cars - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25054 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution extending the electronic queue to cars to speed up border crossing and eliminate abuses.

Electronic queue will be launched for drivers of passenger cars - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that extends the electronic queue service to drivers of passenger cars, which will speed up the border crossing process and eliminate the issue of abuse. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Digitalization reform is also an integral element of improving the quality of public administration. We continue to scale up our successful electronic queue project for convenient border crossing. Today, we are adopting a resolution that extends the electronic queue to drivers of passenger cars

- Shmyhal said.

He added that the introduction of eCheckpoints for cars will speed up the border crossing process and eliminate the issue of abuse.

According to government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, the relevant changes regarding electronic queue were made to the government resolution, stipulating that "measures to reserve a place in the queue... can be carried out by drivers of passenger cars.

Starting February 12, the electronic bus queuing service will be extended to all 29 checkpoints on Ukraine's borders with the EU and Moldova.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

