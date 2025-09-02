Earthquake in Afghanistan: over 1,400 dead, thousands of destructions and injuries

As a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the eastern province of Kunar and several regions, a number of settlements have been completely destroyed. Many people remain under the rubble, and rescue efforts are difficult due to the terrain. In addition, environmental hazards are being combated - to prevent contamination of water resources, animal carcasses are being disposed of.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and EFE.

Details

In Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities confirm an increase in the number of victims and destruction as a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the eastern province of Kunar and other neighboring regions of Afghanistan.

at least 1411 people died;

3124 were injured;

about 5400 houses were destroyed.

Many villages are completely destroyed. The destruction affected houses, schools, and mosques, as well as agricultural lands. Many people are still under the rubble. Rescue operations are in an active phase, and the search for bodies under the rubble continues. Indrika Ratwatte, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, warned that the death toll is "likely to rise."

Many livestock have died. To minimize the risk of water contamination, rescue teams are trying to dispose of animal carcasses as quickly as possible.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that the urgent priorities are:

temporary shelters;

clean water;

medicines;

food.

In total, about 12,000 people were affected. However, about three million people live in the affected provinces.

There is potential population density for even greater impact - said Indrika Ratwatte, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan,

China, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt and the EU have offered their support to Afghanistan

It is now known about assistance from the UN, which has allocated $5 million from its global response fund

The United Kingdom also announced a grant of one million pounds sterling ($1.34 million).

India has already sent a thousand tents and tons of food.

A number of countries are offering assistance, which is currently being coordinated.

Recall

UNN reported, citing data from the Afghan humanitarian organization "Afghan Red Crescent", that as a result of the disaster, at least 3251 people were injured.

