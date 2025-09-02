Earthquake in Afghanistan: over 1,400 dead, thousands of destructions and injuries

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 18516 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 41998 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 78219 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 94875 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 54433 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 112791 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 43749 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 78405 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52459 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 106217 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 201833 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 201699 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 190897 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 187866 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 181931 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 18512 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 78216 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 94872 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 62465 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 112789 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 15678 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 19162 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 34517 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 78405 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 66484 views
Actual
The Guardian
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News
Fake news

Earthquake in Afghanistan: over 1,400 dead, thousands of destructions and injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province has killed over 1,400 people and destroyed 5,400 homes. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the international community is providing assistance.

Earthquake in Afghanistan: over 1,400 dead, thousands of destructions and injuries

As a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the eastern province of Kunar and several regions, a number of settlements have been completely destroyed. Many people remain under the rubble, and rescue efforts are difficult due to the terrain. In addition, environmental hazards are being combated - to prevent contamination of water resources, animal carcasses are being disposed of.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and EFE.

Details

In Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities confirm an increase in the number of victims and destruction as a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the eastern province of Kunar and other neighboring regions of Afghanistan.

  • at least 1411 people died;
    • 3124 were injured;
      • about 5400 houses were destroyed.

        Many villages are completely destroyed. The destruction affected houses, schools, and mosques, as well as agricultural lands. Many people are still under the rubble. Rescue operations are in an active phase, and the search for bodies under the rubble continues. Indrika Ratwatte, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, warned that the death toll is "likely to rise."

        Many livestock have died. To minimize the risk of water contamination, rescue teams are trying to dispose of animal carcasses as quickly as possible.

        The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that the urgent priorities are:

        • temporary shelters;
          • clean water;
            • medicines;
              • food.

                In total, about 12,000 people were affected. However, about three million people live in the affected provinces.

                There is potential population density for even greater impact

                - said Indrika Ratwatte, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan,

                China, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt and the EU have offered their support to Afghanistan

                It is now known about assistance from the UN, which has allocated $5 million from its global response fund

                The United Kingdom also announced a grant of one million pounds sterling ($1.34 million).

                India has already sent a thousand tents and tons of food.

                A number of countries are offering assistance, which is currently being coordinated.

                Recall

                UNN reported, citing data from the Afghan humanitarian organization "Afghan Red Crescent", that as a result of the disaster, at least 3251 people were injured.

                5.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Over 400 Injured and a Damaged Church17.08.25, 12:54 • 4394 views

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                News of the WorldWeather and environment
                charity
                United Nations
                Afghanistan
                India
                European Union
                United Kingdom
                China
                Egypt
                Pakistan
                Iran