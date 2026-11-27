For the first time in the history of observations, the global average daily temperature exceeded the pre-industrial level by at least 2°C for six consecutive days, and 2027 could set a new temperature record. The Guardian reports, according to UNN.

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On November 23, the temperature anomaly reached a record 2.24°C, surpassing the previous maximum of 2.05°C recorded in 2023.

Samantha Burgess, a representative of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, called the situation exceptional, emphasizing the scale of warming in the climate system.

At the same time, scientists explain that a short-term exceedance of the 2°C mark does not mean that the temperature limits of the Paris climate agreement have been definitively breached, as these are determined by long-term averages.

Why 2027 could become the hottest year on record

Scientists link the current temperature anomaly to the burning of fossil fuels and the powerful El Niño climate phenomenon, which causes the warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean.

El Niño threatens the global economy with losses of up to $11 trillion, while vulnerable countries lack funds

According to calculations by Carbon Brief analysts, there is a 96% probability that 2027 will be the warmest year in the history of observations. The average global temperature could exceed the pre-industrial level by 1.74°C.

The World Meteorological Organization also warns of increasing risks of extreme heat, droughts, and intense precipitation over the coming year.

Europe is already experiencing serious consequences of warming

According to a study published in the journal Nature Health, extreme heat in the summer of 2026 may have caused 50,391 excess deaths in 854 European cities.

Of these, researchers link 32,619 deaths to human-caused climate change. These figures were obtained through statistical modeling.

Extreme heat caused a record decline in global water reserves - study