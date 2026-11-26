Photograph: Claudia Morales/Reuters

An international study has shown that extreme global heat in 2023 and 2024 led to an unprecedented drop in water levels in lakes, rivers and reservoirs around the world, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

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An analysis of global water systems led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences found a sharp decline in the planet’s surface freshwater reserves over these two years, which were the hottest on record. Global river discharge fell by approximately 5.7% below normal, while the volume of water in lakes and reservoirs decreased by 9.5%. Taken together, this was the largest simultaneous decline in surface water since at least 1991.

As the planet warms, the water cycle is becoming increasingly extreme. A warmer atmosphere draws more moisture from the soil, rivers and lakes, while heated land surfaces further accelerate evaporation. Eventually, this moisture falls as heavy rain elsewhere—often over the oceans—causing sharper swings between droughts and floods. As a result, river water levels remained low in 2023–2024 even in regions affected by large-scale flooding.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers combined data on river discharge in the world’s 150 largest river basins with satellite data covering more than 1.2 million lakes and reservoirs from 1991 to 2025.

Dr. Sulagna Mishra, one of the study’s authors, said: "These findings highlight an important paradox of climate change: a warmer atmosphere does not at all mean that more water is becoming available on land. Although total global precipitation increased during this period, a significant share of the additional moisture fell over the oceans, while many regions on land faced a substantial water deficit."

These phenomena were particularly evident in South America: river discharge there fell by 17.8%, while water reserves in lakes and reservoirs decreased by 16.5%, despite extreme downpours and flooding in some areas. Dr. Yi He, an associate professor of hydrology and climate change research at the University of East Anglia, said: "In 2023–2024, some regions of South America were hit by severe floods, yet over those two years the continent’s rivers carried significantly less water than usual. A river can burst its banks during a downpour but remain low for most of the year."

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Water reserves around the world face numerous threats, including the "super El Niño" phenomenon, droughts caused by the climate crisis, pollution and the overuse of water resources.

According to the authors, the study’s findings demonstrate how vulnerable the world’s water reserves are. They emphasized that changes in the condition of freshwater resources are one of the main manifestations of the climate crisis’s impact on people and nature. As the planet continues to warm, forecasting the amount of available water is becoming increasingly difficult.

Professor Christian Dunn, chair of the policy committee of the British Ecological Society, noted: "Of particular concern is how rapidly our freshwater reserves can decline—even in regions of the world that we traditionally regard as wet. And, as this study shows, the presence of floods does not guarantee water security at all."

Professor Richard Allan, a climatologist at the University of Reading, said that the unprecedented global decline in river discharge and lake water levels confirms that destructive swings between extremes—excessive wetness and drought—have already become a reality affecting water systems across the planet.

He added: "These sharp climate swings and their negative impact on people will continue to intensify until we stabilize the climate by reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

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