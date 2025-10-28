Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum support

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1026 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 3130 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 8176 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 6894 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 44736 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 68452 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82638 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 65116 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 66709 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42718 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 13604 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US conceptOctober 27, 11:01 PM • 8780 views
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reactsOctober 27, 11:30 PM • 6624 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 15410 views
Trump named possible successors for US president03:15 AM • 12212 views
Publications
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3158 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 8200 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 54606 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 56032 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82642 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Vitali Klitschko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3166 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 29381 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 63528 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 76923 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 80443 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel confirmed in Kyiv maximum support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor. He emphasized Russia's terror against Ukrainians and the suffering of innocent people.

Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum support

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Weel, announced that he is in Kyiv today with a message: Ukraine can count on the Netherlands' support against the Russian aggressor, writes UNN.

Day after day, Russia terrorizes Ukrainians with its horrific attacks. Innocent people suffer. As winter approaches, families are left without electricity and gas. My message today in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on our utmost support in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

- van Weel reported on X.

Recall

Earlier in October, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans visited Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with him. After the meeting, the defense ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on joint drone production.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy10.10.25, 19:25 • 4829 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Heating
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Netherlands
Ukraine
Kyiv