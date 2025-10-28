Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum support

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Weel, announced that he is in Kyiv today with a message: Ukraine can count on the Netherlands' support against the Russian aggressor, writes UNN.

Day after day, Russia terrorizes Ukrainians with its horrific attacks. Innocent people suffer. As winter approaches, families are left without electricity and gas. My message today in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on our utmost support in the fight against the Russian aggressor. - van Weel reported on X.

Recall

Earlier in October, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans visited Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with him. After the meeting, the defense ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on joint drone production.

