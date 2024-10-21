During NATO exercises, the Ukrainian military integrated the DELTA combat system with a Rheinmetall ground drone
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military coordinated the operation of more than 50 UAVs during the REPMUS 24 exercise in Portugal. The DELTA system was integrated with other combat systems for data exchange and force delineation.
The Ukrainian Navy took part in NATO exercises on the use of unmanned systems in maritime operations for the first time. With the help of the DELTA combat system, the Ukrainian military coordinated the work of more than 50 UAVs of various types. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The REPMUS 24 exercise took place off the Troy Peninsula in Portugal from September 9-27. The military practiced the use of drones for a number of tasks, including anti-submarine warfare, neutralizing sea mines, and protecting critical underwater infrastructure.
During the exercise, the DELTA system integrated with other combat systems, which allowed for data exchange and the separation of "friend" and "foe" forces. In particular, DELTA connected to and received data on the location of the German "robotic dog" Robotics-L from Rheinmetall. This mobile robot is capable of accompanying soldiers in difficult terrain, performing various tasks and helping to protect them from mine obstacles.
A number of NATO events with Ukraine's participation this year prove how valuable the innovative developments of our military are to our Western partners. Joint maneuvers with NATO, such as REPMUS 24, not only facilitate the exchange of experience, but also increase the level of interaction between Ukraine and our partners. The participation of the Ukrainian Navy in these large-scale exercises and their contribution is an important step towards the further development and technological improvement of the Defense Forces
Recall
Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have received 175 new vehicles, 76 of which are domestically produced. The new vehicles include electric motorcycles, amphibians, pickup trucks, tactical vehicles, and other specialized equipment.
Partners to approve plans to assist Ukraine within the framework of capability coalitions for several years - Ministry of Defense18.10.24, 10:56 • 15129 views