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During a humanitarian mission from Oleshky, repatriation efforts were successfully carried out – Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

During a humanitarian mission from Oleshky, the bodies of fallen military personnel and civilians were repatriated. They will soon be handed over to Ukraine.

During a humanitarian mission from Oleshky, repatriation efforts were successfully carried out – Lubinets

During a humanitarian mission from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, repatriation efforts were successfully carried out. The bodies of both military personnel and civilians who died will soon be transferred to Ukraine. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to UNN.

Details

Repatriation efforts were carried out. During the truce, the bodies of deceased citizens were removed from Oleshky Hospital, from the morgue. Repatriation efforts were also carried out in Oleshky and the surrounding areas during these days. The bodies of both military personnel and civilians who died were collected during the repatriation

- Lubinets said.

He noted that there is an agreement with the russian federation that all bodies whose relatives live in Ukraine will be delivered to Ukraine.

Let us remind you

As part of a humanitarian mission and the accompanying truce in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, nearly 800 people were evacuated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
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