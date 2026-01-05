$42.290.12
Due to the Nobel Peace Prize: Trump did not support the candidacy of Venezuelan opposition leader Machado

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Donald Trump did not support the candidacy of Corina Machado for the presidency of Venezuela, stating that she "does not have support." Machado's associates were surprised by Trump's comment, who, they said, expected her to decline the Nobel Prize in his favor.

Due to the Nobel Peace Prize: Trump did not support the candidacy of Venezuelan opposition leader Machado

US President Donald Trump did not support the candidacy of Venezuelan opposition leader Corina Machado for the post of President of Venezuela after the US captured Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump effectively dismissed the prospects of Venezuela's democratic opposition, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, whose deputy candidate Edmundo González won more than two-thirds of the votes in last year's election, in which Maduro refused to leave his post.

"It will be very difficult for her to become a leader," Trump said when asked about Machado on Saturday, adding that she "does not have support and respect in the country."

According to a source close to Machado's team, Machado's associates, who secretly fled Venezuela last month with US assistance to attend the Nobel Prize ceremony in Norway, were surprised by Trump's comment.

The sources also noted that Trump does not support the candidacy of opposition leader María Corina Machado for the presidency of Venezuela because she did not concede the Nobel Peace Prize to him.

"If she had refused and said, 'I cannot accept this because it belongs to Donald Trump,' then today she would be president of Venezuela," the source adds.

The source emphasized that although after being awarded the prestigious prize, Machado stated that she dedicated the award to Trump, her acceptance of the prize was "the greatest sin."

Recall

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared in court in New York, where he was read the indictments. He pleaded not guilty and stated that he remains the current president of his country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Nicolas Maduro
The Washington Post
Venezuela
Donald Trump
New York City
Norway
United States