Due to damage to energy facilities in Kyiv, heating has been stopped in 6,000 buildings - KMDA

Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 6232 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment

02:35 PM • 10305 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 10923 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12016 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund

01:16 PM • 11418 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist

12:53 PM • 15837 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10132 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 11197 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
January 14, 11:08 AM • 6024 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 21636 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 17916 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 5030 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 19733 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 5264 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN

12:53 PM • 15837 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 19840 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 35665 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 49858 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto

January 13, 12:46 PM • 63089 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24150 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 58842 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51480 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56175 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57522 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Bild

Due to damage to energy facilities in Kyiv, heating has been stopped in 6,000 buildings - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Kyiv, heating has been stopped in 6,000 residential buildings due to damage to energy facilities. These are unprecedented measures, related to the merging of systems at low temperatures.

Due to damage to energy facilities in Kyiv, heating has been stopped in 6,000 buildings - KMDA

In Kyiv, due to damage to energy facilities, a decision was made to shut down the heating system in about 6,000 residential buildings. This was announced during a briefing by the acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Panteleev, reports UNN.

Details

"As a result of damage to energy facilities, a decision was made to shut down the heating system in 6,000 buildings. We carried out urgent work to drain the systems at temperatures of -10 and below," the official said.

In addition, he emphasized that such a situation with heating is happening for the first time.

"These are unprecedented measures; such a thing has never happened in the history of centralized heat supply systems," Panteleev emphasized.

Recall

Kyiv utility services are draining water from the heating systems of residential buildings to prevent freezing of networks and damage to pipes during frosts and emergency power outages. This decision is related to the shutdown of the CHP plant in the capital.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Real estate
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv