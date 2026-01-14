Due to damage to energy facilities in Kyiv, heating has been stopped in 6,000 buildings - KMDA

In Kyiv, due to damage to energy facilities, a decision was made to shut down the heating system in about 6,000 residential buildings. This was announced during a briefing by the acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Panteleev, reports UNN.

Details

"As a result of damage to energy facilities, a decision was made to shut down the heating system in 6,000 buildings. We carried out urgent work to drain the systems at temperatures of -10 and below," the official said.

In addition, he emphasized that such a situation with heating is happening for the first time.

"These are unprecedented measures; such a thing has never happened in the history of centralized heat supply systems," Panteleev emphasized.

Recall

Kyiv utility services are draining water from the heating systems of residential buildings to prevent freezing of networks and damage to pipes during frosts and emergency power outages. This decision is related to the shutdown of the CHP plant in the capital.