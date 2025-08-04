Due to a malfunction at the Krakovets checkpoint, cars and buses are not being processed for exit, queues have increased - border guards

At the Ukrainian-Polish border, due to power supply problems at the Krakovets checkpoint, cars and buses are not being processed for exit, queues have increased, the State Border Guard Service reported updated information as of 12:00, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to a technical malfunction of the electrical transformer, the processing of passenger cars and buses for exit from Ukraine through the Krakovets checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. The processing of cargo transport continues. Entry into Ukraine is operating as usual," the SBGS reported.

"As of 12:00, 60 cars are waiting to exit Ukraine, and 80 cars are waiting to enter," the SBGS noted.

Travelers were advised to take this information into account when planning their trip and, if possible, choose less congested checkpoints.

Current congestion at checkpoints in Lviv region:

high load: "Krakovets", "Shehyni";

medium traffic: "Hrushiv", "Uhryniv", "Rava-Ruska";

lowest load: "Smilnytsia", "Nyzhankovychi".

Recall

Earlier today, August 4, it became known that there was a temporary power outage at the "Krakovets" checkpoint, which led to the suspension of the passage of people and vehicles in both directions. Specialists are working to restore power.