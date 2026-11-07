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Drones struck a house in the Kyiv region: two people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In the Brovary district, a private house caught fire due to an attack by strike drones. A man with injuries was hospitalized, while a woman received assistance at the scene.

Drones struck a house in the Kyiv region: two people injured

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack by strike drones in Kyiv region's Brovary district. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out in a private residential building.

Medics examined one woman with an acute stress reaction and provided assistance at the scene. A man was freed from under the rubble. He sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to the head and torso, as well as facial burns. He was hospitalized

- Tkachenko stated.

Background

On the night of November 5, an enemy strike caused warehouses to catch fire in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. A security guard was preliminarily reported injured.

A 14-year-old child was killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone strike on a house03.11.26, 14:51 • 3826 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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