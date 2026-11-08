Drones damaged a bridge on the highway from the Rostov region to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: traffic halted

Photo: t.me/andriyshTime

On the morning of November 8, drones damaged the road surface on a bridge over the Mius River. This bridge connects the occupied territories of Ukraine with Russia’s Rostov region. This is reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

The bridge is located on the R-280 highway, which connects the Rostov region with Mariupol, Melitopol and Crimea. According to Russian "media" citing Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar, traffic on this section of the highway has been blocked.

At the same time, Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, noted: it is unknown how seriously the bridge was damaged.

We remind you

During the night of Sunday, November 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov, 164 Shahed-type attack UAVs (112 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.