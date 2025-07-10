"Don't just watch": Sybiha urged partners to act after Russia's attack on Kyiv on July 10 10 July 2025

After the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 10, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on foreign partners not to delay adopting new sanctions against Russia. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Massive Russian attack this night. Kyiv had a particularly dreadful night, with brutal attacks by swarms of drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles. There are damaged residential buildings and civilian casualties in the capital, as well as thick smoke in the morning sky. Putin rejects any peace efforts and diplomacy in favor of terror and war crimes – wrote the minister.

He called on foreign partners to act quickly on both the US Senate bill and the 18th EU sanctions package.

Don't just watch Russia terrorize people in Ukraine. Act now to defund Russia's war machine – Sybiha noted.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv during the attack on July 10.

At the same time, the head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Svitlana Vodolaga reported that 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv.