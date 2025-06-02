Donetsk region is under attack every day: on June 2, at least three people died as a result of Russian shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region on June 2, private houses, an administrative building, and infrastructure were damaged. According to the press service of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, people died in Illinivka and Kramatorsk, and there are also wounded.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Details

At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Kramatorsk district. - the post reads.

As of 22:00, it is known that the invaders killed two people in Illinivka. As a result of the shelling, 3 private houses were damaged.

Also in Kramatorsk - one person died, and two people were wounded.

According to the RMA, as a result of Russian shelling on June 2, the following were damaged:

industrial zone;

administrative building;

shop;

infrastructure.

Reminder

Russian troops struck Konstantynivka three times with air bombs, killing a 60-year-old woman and wounding four civilians.

Search operations were completed in Bilozerske at the site of a partially destroyed five-story building.

Russian troops captured Yelyzavetivka, and also advanced near Hnativka, Oleksandria and Bahatyr.

russia handed over to Ukraine a draft "peace memorandum" with demands to withdraw troops from 4 regions, recognize the occupied Crimea as Russian, neutrality and reduce the army.