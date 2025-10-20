Donbas is needed by Putin to show that he won the war - Zelenskyy

Donbas within its administrative borders is needed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to show that he allegedly won the war. At the same time, he does not intend to seriously invest in the development of this region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to UNN.

Details

As President, I make various decisions every day and I am not afraid of it. There are just some things that you are not allowed to do. Why does Putin need the administrative borders of Donbas? He doesn't care about Donbas. He won't build anything there. He will start very loudly, show marketing, tractors will come, and then they will abandon all this. He will invest some money, but he still doesn't need it. Has Crimea become a pearl? And there are no hostilities there. No, it hasn't. This speaks to the attitude - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy also expressed his conviction that Russia will not stop the war and, having received Donbas, will attack in a few years.

I believe he has a difficult history because he wants to show that he won the war, and for this, he needs the administrative borders of Donbas. But there is a point here. Who said he wouldn't go further in a few years? Who guarantees that? It will definitely happen - this is such a system in Russia that constantly returns to war. Therefore, security guarantees have always been number one for us. I have always said this. At some stage, I supported an unconditional ceasefire and other initiatives of President Trump. But we want to end the war. Fairly and reliably. And now we are at the point where American President Trump is giving Putin another chance - added the head of state.

Russians want us to withdraw from Donbas, their position is unchanged - Zelenskyy

According to Zelenskyy, much now depends on the position of the United States, which is currently taking a middle position in the negotiation process. At the same time, no one will emerge victorious if the pressure is only on Ukraine.

Even when you think you're in a dead end, it's not that dead yet. That's one thing. The second story is that you should never do anything bad for your home. And that's a priority. If the configuration where America is in the middle, that's one story. And if the configuration is such that the pressure is only on Ukraine, no one will emerge victorious. We will not give victory to the "Russians" - summarized the President.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces are fighting against Russia, which is why this war cannot be ended so quickly. Ukraine has approached a possible end to the war, but this does not mean that it will definitely end.

Also, US President Donald Trump, on the wave of success in the Middle East, wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.