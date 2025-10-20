Donbas is needed by Putin to show that he won the war - Zelenskyy

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 7796 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 24069 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 13603 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 17769 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 04:24 AM • 21046 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 24260 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 63300 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100684 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53105 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47567 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 18241 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saintsPhotoOctober 20, 01:06 AM • 14635 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: detailsOctober 20, 01:54 AM • 27221 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 23511 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14386 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 24069 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14590 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100684 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 68023 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 146980 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 54389 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 56570 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 75506 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 74292 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 100473 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
Financial Times

Donbas is needed by Putin to show that he won the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin needs Donbas within its administrative borders to show victory in the war, but does not plan to develop the region. Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia will not stop the war and will attack again in a few years, and much depends on the US position.

Donbas is needed by Putin to show that he won the war - Zelenskyy

Donbas within its administrative borders is needed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to show that he allegedly won the war. At the same time, he does not intend to seriously invest in the development of this region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to UNN.

Details

As President, I make various decisions every day and I am not afraid of it. There are just some things that you are not allowed to do. Why does Putin need the administrative borders of Donbas? He doesn't care about Donbas. He won't build anything there. He will start very loudly, show marketing, tractors will come, and then they will abandon all this. He will invest some money, but he still doesn't need it. Has Crimea become a pearl? And there are no hostilities there. No, it hasn't. This speaks to the attitude

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy also expressed his conviction that Russia will not stop the war and, having received Donbas, will attack in a few years.

I believe he has a difficult history because he wants to show that he won the war, and for this, he needs the administrative borders of Donbas. But there is a point here. Who said he wouldn't go further in a few years? Who guarantees that? It will definitely happen - this is such a system in Russia that constantly returns to war. Therefore, security guarantees have always been number one for us. I have always said this. At some stage, I supported an unconditional ceasefire and other initiatives of President Trump. But we want to end the war. Fairly and reliably. And now we are at the point where American President Trump is giving Putin another chance

 - added the head of state.

Russians want us to withdraw from Donbas, their position is unchanged - Zelenskyy20.10.25, 11:54 • 1636 views

According to Zelenskyy, much now depends on the position of the United States, which is currently taking a middle position in the negotiation process. At the same time, no one will emerge victorious if the pressure is only on Ukraine.

Even when you think you're in a dead end, it's not that dead yet. That's one thing. The second story is that you should never do anything bad for your home. And that's a priority. If the configuration where America is in the middle, that's one story. And if the configuration is such that the pressure is only on Ukraine, no one will emerge victorious. We will not give victory to the "Russians"

- summarized the President.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces are fighting against Russia, which is why this war cannot be ended so quickly. Ukraine has approached a possible end to the war, but this does not mean that it will definitely end.

Also, US President Donald Trump, on the wave of success in the Middle East, wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine