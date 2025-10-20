Russians want us to withdraw from Donbas, their position is unchanged - Zelenskyy

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 1490 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 10710 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 3700 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 11314 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 15957 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 21968 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 61429 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95241 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 52864 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47190 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 27324 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 12702 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saintsPhotoOctober 20, 01:06 AM • 8436 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: detailsOctober 20, 01:54 AM • 21586 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 17904 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 10648 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 7680 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95216 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 63005 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 142091 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 50925 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 53940 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 72889 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 71933 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 98244 views
Actual
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Gold

Russians want us to withdraw from Donbas, their position is unchanged - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians' position on Donbas has not changed: they demand that Ukraine cede the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Zelenskyy emphasized that the so-called "referendum" was illegal, and Russia's demands are far from reality.

Russians want us to withdraw from Donbas, their position is unchanged - Zelenskyy

The position of the Russians regarding Donbas has not changed. The invaders still demand that Ukraine cede the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

Details

The opinion of the "Russkies" has not changed. They want us to withdraw from Donbas. Not completely from the east - but specifically from Donbas. Completely from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I explained that Ukraine's position in this context has not changed. I explained it to both President Trump and Mr. Witkoff.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President reminded that the so-called "referendum" on joining Russia took place in Donbas after its occupation and is therefore illegal.

We understand that Mr. Witkoff is simply conveying what Russia means. This does not mean that it is his point of view. At least that's how he says it. I clearly told him that there is some misleading impression. The story is that the "Russkies" say that they held a kind of referendum among "Russkies" people in Donbas and they supposedly want to join Russia. But first there was the occupation, and then something uncontrolled and obviously illegal happened, which they called a "referendum".

- the head of state emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that the statements of the Russians are far from reality. The territories of Ukraine cannot become theirs because they were made part of the Russian Federation according to the constitution of the aggressor state.

These signals from the "Russkies" are so far from reality that 10 years passed between the beginning of the occupation and the so-called "referendum". Do you understand what doesn't match? Mr. Witkoff says that it is included in the Constitution. So I explained to Mr. Witkoff once again that if tomorrow Putin includes something else, after one or another end of the war, will we again have to withdraw from some territory? And if I include, for example, two regions of the Russian Federation in the Constitution of Ukraine, will they withdraw from these territories? This is a non-working model.

 - Zelenskyy concluded.

Finally, Zelenskyy added that it is not yet clear whether the Russians are ready to return the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to Ukraine in exchange for Donbas.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about recent diplomatic efforts and sees now the "right moment" to push the situation towards ending the war.

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Now is the right moment to push the situation towards ending the war, and most importantly, to fully utilize all opportunities and properly pressure Russia. Pressure on the one who started the war is the key to a solution. We discussed with Emmanuel all relevant aspects of diplomacy and our recent contacts with partners.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine