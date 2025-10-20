Russians want us to withdraw from Donbas, their position is unchanged - Zelenskyy

The position of the Russians regarding Donbas has not changed. The invaders still demand that Ukraine cede the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

Details

The opinion of the "Russkies" has not changed. They want us to withdraw from Donbas. Not completely from the east - but specifically from Donbas. Completely from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I explained that Ukraine's position in this context has not changed. I explained it to both President Trump and Mr. Witkoff. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President reminded that the so-called "referendum" on joining Russia took place in Donbas after its occupation and is therefore illegal.

We understand that Mr. Witkoff is simply conveying what Russia means. This does not mean that it is his point of view. At least that's how he says it. I clearly told him that there is some misleading impression. The story is that the "Russkies" say that they held a kind of referendum among "Russkies" people in Donbas and they supposedly want to join Russia. But first there was the occupation, and then something uncontrolled and obviously illegal happened, which they called a "referendum". - the head of state emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that the statements of the Russians are far from reality. The territories of Ukraine cannot become theirs because they were made part of the Russian Federation according to the constitution of the aggressor state.

These signals from the "Russkies" are so far from reality that 10 years passed between the beginning of the occupation and the so-called "referendum". Do you understand what doesn't match? Mr. Witkoff says that it is included in the Constitution. So I explained to Mr. Witkoff once again that if tomorrow Putin includes something else, after one or another end of the war, will we again have to withdraw from some territory? And if I include, for example, two regions of the Russian Federation in the Constitution of Ukraine, will they withdraw from these territories? This is a non-working model. - Zelenskyy concluded.

Finally, Zelenskyy added that it is not yet clear whether the Russians are ready to return the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to Ukraine in exchange for Donbas.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about recent diplomatic efforts and sees now the "right moment" to push the situation towards ending the war.