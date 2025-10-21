$41.760.03
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful conclusion of telephone negotiations between negotiators regarding preparations for peace talks.

Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media

The White House has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump no longer plans to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegraph.

Details

The US President will not see the Russian dictator in the "near future" after a phone call between negotiators preparing for peace talks ended unsuccessfully.

Trump announced that he would hold a second summit with Putin in Budapest on Thursday after a two-hour phone call with the Russian leader yielded "significant progress."

However, preparations for the summit stalled when Moscow canceled an in-person preparatory meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump wanted officials from both sides to gather in Hungary to prepare for his summit with Putin. Lavrov and Rubio spoke by phone on Monday, and the conversation reportedly went poorly.

During the tense conversation, Lavrov is believed to have told Rubio that Russia would not agree to a freeze of the front lines in Ukraine.

Recall

The planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Hungary has been officially postponed. Reuters reported that the talks were jeopardized after Moscow refused to consider terms for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.

Pavlo Zinchenko

