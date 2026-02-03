$42.810.04
Donald Trump demands $1 billion in compensation from Harvard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Trump stated that he would demand $1 billion in compensation from Harvard University. This followed a publication in The New York Times, which claimed that the administration had allegedly abandoned a previous demand to pay $200 million.

Donald Trump demands $1 billion in compensation from Harvard

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to collect one billion dollars from Harvard University. The statement came after a publication in The New York Times, which claimed that the administration had allegedly abandoned a previous demand to pay $200 million to settle allegations of wrongdoing. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Trump sharply criticized the university's leadership on his Truth Social platform, calling media reports of concessions by the government "absolutely false." The President insists that Harvard must bear strict financial responsibility for policies he considers ideologically biased and for failing to adequately protect Jewish students during campus protests.

Trump administration imposes new restrictions on Harvard: what it's about20.09.25, 14:42 • 4253 views

This case will continue until justice is served. Harvard fed "nonsense" to the declining (newspaper - ed.) New York Times... We demand one billion dollars in compensation from Harvard University

- Donald Trump wrote.

The fight for public funding

Since early 2025, the Trump administration has been waging an aggressive campaign against leading universities. Earlier, the government had already frozen Harvard's grants totaling $2.2 billion, accusing the institution of violating civil rights laws. Although some of the funds were restored by court order, the White House continues to exert pressure, demanding fundamental changes in the university's management and hiring system.

Harvard University won lawsuit against Trump administration04.09.25, 04:09 • 4805 views

Harvard has behaved very badly for a long time! They wanted to propose a confusing concept of staff training, but it was rejected as completely inadequate... This should be a criminal, not a civil case, and Harvard will have to live with the consequences of its misdeeds

- the president added in his posts.

The university has not yet provided an official comment on the new demand for billion-dollar compensation.

Trump administration increases pressure on Harvard over patents and research funding09.08.25, 07:10 • 18862 views

Stepan Haftko

