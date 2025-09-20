Trump administration imposes new restrictions on Harvard: what it's about

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
10:19 AM • 2552 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 10265 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 32328 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 43039 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 45825 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 39586 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 47597 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 60039 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33454 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 48779 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhotoSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 24206 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The AtlanticSeptember 20, 04:38 AM • 23392 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhotoSeptember 20, 04:40 AM • 16180 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 15485 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 18902 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs08:41 AM • 10277 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 32335 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 46353 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 60043 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 48781 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 47601 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 46353 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 22046 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 24687 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 27344 views
Actual
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Trump administration imposes new restrictions on Harvard: what it's about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The Trump administration has intensified its campaign against Harvard University, imposing new restrictions on federal student aid funds. The U.S. Department of Education has placed Harvard under enhanced monitoring for funds and is demanding the opening of a $36 million letter of credit.

Trump administration imposes new restrictions on Harvard: what it's about
harvard.edu

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Friday intensified its campaign against Harvard University, imposing new restrictions on the Ivy League university's ability to receive federal funds for student aid, citing concerns about the "financial condition" of the oldest and wealthiest university in the United States, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US Department of Education said it had placed Harvard, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, under "enhanced cash monitoring," a departure from normal practice that requires the university to use its own funds to pay federal student aid before using department funds.

Trump has tightened measures against universities and threatened cuts in federal funding over a range of issues, such as pro-Palestinian protests against the offensive by Israel, a US ally, in the Gaza Strip, transgender policies, climate initiatives, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The US Department of Education also requires Harvard to open a $36 million letter of credit to ensure it meets its financial obligations. The letter states that recent events have raised concerns about Harvard's financial condition, citing the university's decision to issue bonds and make cuts amid a conflict with the White House.

The US Department of Education said Harvard risks losing access to all federal student aid for failing to comply with requests from the Office of Civil Rights for documents, which, as warned in a separate letter, could lead to enforcement action.

This office is investigating whether Harvard continues to consider race in undergraduate admissions.

Harvard did not respond to requests for comment.

Harvard University won lawsuit against Trump administration04.09.25, 04:09 • 4623 views

Addition

In July, the government settled its federal investigations with Columbia University, which agreed to pay the government over $220 million, and Brown University, which said it would pay $50 million to support local workforce development. Both universities agreed to some of the government's demands.

The Trump administration is seeking a settlement with Harvard. Trump said Harvard should pay "no less than $500 million."

The US government separately offered to settle an investigation into the University of California, Los Angeles, over a $1 billion payment by the university. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the offer an attempted shakedown. In August, the university reported that the government had frozen nearly $600 million in funding for UCLA.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldEducation
Gavin Newsom
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip