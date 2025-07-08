$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25216 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64456 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78262 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107747 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115783 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111021 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207045 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68693 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85304 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207045 views
Dollar strengthens, oil prices fall after new US tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63 views

Asian stock markets are stable, while the dollar strengthens and oil prices fall after the US announced increased tariffs for 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, starting August 1. The European Union will not receive new increased tariffs.

Dollar strengthens, oil prices fall after new US tariffs

Stock markets in Asia reacted calmly to a new turn in the implementation of tariffs by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, while the dollar maintained its growth and oil prices fell. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Stocks on Wall Street fell after Trump sent letters to 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, announcing a sharp increase in tariffs on imports to the US, while postponing their entry into force until August 1.

Japan's Nikkei index opened lower but later moved into positive territory after Trump called the deadline "firm but not 100%," noting that tariffs could be changed for individual countries. The Australian dollar rose ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision, which was expected later in the day.

Market reaction to the tariff announcements was subdued due to memories of Trump's swift withdrawal of "Liberation Day" tariffs, which were initially announced on April 2, noted Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.

We will see a lot of volatility as new headlines emerge, as new letters emerge, and as negotiations come to the forefront ahead of the August 1 deadline.

- said Strickland.

In April, Trump capped all so-called "mirror tariffs" for trading partners at 10% until July 9 to allow time for negotiations. As of now, only two agreements have been reached — with the UK and Vietnam. In June, Washington and Beijing agreed on a framework agreement on tariff rates, restoring a fragile truce in their trade war.

Tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea are set to rise to 25% from August 1. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the increase "deeply regrettable" and said his country would continue negotiations with the US.

Trump threatens 17% tariff on food and agricultural exports from Europe05.07.25, 04:34 • 1960 views

The European Union will not receive a letter with new increased tariffs, EU sources told Reuters on Monday. The EU still hopes to conclude a trade agreement by Wednesday after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump had a "good conversation," according to an EC representative.

The broad MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index rose 0.2% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.4%, and South Korea's KOSPI jumped 1.5%.

The dollar rose 0.2% to 146.36 yen, reaching a two-week high. The euro remained stable at $1.1741. The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6516 ahead of the central bank meeting, where the vast majority of analysts expect a 25 basis point rate cut.

The price of US oil fell 0.5% to $67.59 per barrel after an almost 2% rise on Monday. Spot gold fell 0.2%.

In early trading, Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%, German DAX futures fell 0.1% (to 24,133 points), and British FTSE futures fell 0.3%.

Gold prices stabilize after rising amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs08.07.25, 09:32 • 229 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Vietnam
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Donald Trump
European Union
South Korea
United Kingdom
Japan
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
