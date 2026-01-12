$43.080.09
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 1564 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 3228 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 10563 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 25626 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 30054 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 28028 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 35959 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 42092 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36265 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33083 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
