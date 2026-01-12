Dnipro restores power supply after Russian shelling: how many people in the city are still without electricity

In the city of Dnipro, specifically on the Left Bank and in the Dnipro district, electricity is being restored after recent Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Energy workers reminded that on the night of Saturday, January 10, an energy facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Currently, more than 18,000 families remain without electricity.

DTEK noted that the scale of the damage is very significant and it is currently technically impossible to fully power all homes.

As soon as the security situation allowed, we immediately began restoration and are working around the clock. Together with local authorities, we are looking for alternative power supply options, primarily for homes without centralized heating and water. We are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment as quickly as possible and return electricity to homes. - the company's statement reads.

Recall

Due to a new Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on January 12, power outages occurred in 7 regions.

Also on Monday, January 12, Kyiv switched to emergency power outages, as the infrastructure cannot withstand the load.