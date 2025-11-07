Dnipr introduces moratorium on Russian-language content in public spaces

A moratorium on the use of Russian-language content in public spaces has been introduced in Dnipro. This was reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The relevant decision was adopted by the executive committee of the Dnipro City Council: the document has already been signed by Mayor Borys Filatov, and control over its implementation has been entrusted to City Council Secretary Oleksandr Sanzhar.

The decision states: until the complete cessation of the occupation of the territory of Ukraine, the public use of any cultural products created or reproduced in Russian on the territory of the Dnipro community is prohibited.

This applies not only to music in cafes, minibuses, or shopping centers. The ban covers all forms of Russian-language cultural products:

concerts and theatrical performances;

films and festivals;

entertainment events;

songs in public transport and catering establishments;

The ban does not apply to listening to Russian-language content through headphones or at home (provided it does not disturb neighbors - ed.).

At the same time, this decision can be appealed in the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court within six months from the date of signing.

Context

In June 2022, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law prohibiting the public use of Russian music, as well as phonograms and music videos by performers who support Russian aggression.

At the same time, the text of the law states that the ban does not apply to phonograms, videograms, music videos that contain a recorded performance by a singer (female singer) who is included in the List of musical performers (singers) of the aggressor state who condemn aggression against Ukraine.

Dnipro is not the first city in Ukraine where a moratorium on the public performance of Russian-language content is in effect. In July 2023, the Kyiv City Council imposed a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language cultural products in the city of Kyiv.

Similar decisions were also adopted by local self-government bodies in settlements in western and central Ukraine. This process has been ongoing since 2014, i.e., since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the annexation of Crimea, and the intervention in Donbas - it continued after the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Odesa, the Palladium hotel and restaurant complex was banned from operating for the period of an inspection regarding the reproduction of Russian-language content there.