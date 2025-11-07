Dnipr introduces moratorium on Russian-language content in public spaces

ukenru
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3822 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11739 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30313 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30830 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35528 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28405 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29744 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29619 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32776 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70749 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 9712 views
Publications
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3822 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 4826 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30314 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30830 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35528 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 7074 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13141 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24662 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17761 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21434 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
S-400 missile system

Dnipr introduces moratorium on Russian-language content in public spaces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

The executive committee of the Dnipro city council has adopted a decision to ban the public use of Russian-language content. The moratorium will be in effect until the end of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Dnipr introduces moratorium on Russian-language content in public spaces

A moratorium on the use of Russian-language content in public spaces has been introduced in Dnipro. This was reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The relevant decision was adopted by the executive committee of the Dnipro City Council: the document has already been signed by Mayor Borys Filatov, and control over its implementation has been entrusted to City Council Secretary Oleksandr Sanzhar.

The decision states: until the complete cessation of the occupation of the territory of Ukraine, the public use of any cultural products created or reproduced in Russian on the territory of the Dnipro community is prohibited.

This applies not only to music in cafes, minibuses, or shopping centers. The ban covers all forms of Russian-language cultural products:

  • concerts and theatrical performances;
    • films and festivals;
      • entertainment events;
        • songs in public transport and catering establishments;

          The ban does not apply to listening to Russian-language content through headphones or at home (provided it does not disturb neighbors - ed.).

          At the same time, this decision can be appealed in the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court within six months from the date of signing.

          Context

          In June 2022, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law prohibiting the public use of Russian music, as well as phonograms and music videos by performers who support Russian aggression.

          At the same time, the text of the law states that the ban does not apply to phonograms, videograms, music videos that contain a recorded performance by a singer (female singer) who is included in the List of musical performers (singers) of the aggressor state who condemn aggression against Ukraine.

          Dnipro is not the first city in Ukraine where a moratorium on the public performance of Russian-language content is in effect. In July 2023, the Kyiv City Council imposed a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language cultural products in the city of Kyiv.

          Similar decisions were also adopted by local self-government bodies in settlements in western and central Ukraine. This process has been ongoing since 2014, i.e., since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the annexation of Crimea, and the intervention in Donbas - it continued after the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that in Odesa, the Palladium hotel and restaurant complex was banned from operating for the period of an inspection regarding the reproduction of Russian-language content there.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
          Musician
          Director
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Film
          Dnipro
          Verkhovna Rada
          Crimea
          Ukraine
          Odesa
          Kyiv